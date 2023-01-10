Consolidated opening financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2023 and Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 January 2023

Consolidated opening financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2023.

Following the adoption of the euro by Croatia, Hrvatska narodna banka joined the Eurosystem on 1 January 2023. The ECB is therefore publishing a consolidated opening financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2023, which includes the balance sheet figures of Hrvatska narodna banka. Items previously denominated in Croatian kuna have been moved from items “denominated in foreign currency” to items “denominated in euro”. Transactions and balances on accounts held with residents of Croatia have been moved from “non-euro area” balance sheet items to “euro area” items. Furthermore, the item capital and reserves (liability item 12) has increased in comparison with that in the consolidated financial statement as at 30 December 2022 on account of the entry of Hrvatska narodna banka into the Eurosystem.

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 January 2023 (compared with the consolidated opening financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 January 2023).

In the period from 1 January to 6 January 2023 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.5 billion to EUR 348.5 billion.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 308.3 billion to EUR -2,764 billion, owing mainly to the changes in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro (asset item 4) decreased by EUR 5 billion to EUR 11.9 billion, mainly owing to maturing Eurosystem operations providing euro liquidity to non-euro area central banks (further details can be found on the ECB’s website under “Central bank liquidity lines“).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 267.4 billion to EUR 5,860.1 billion.

The change in the revaluation accounts (liability item 11) was due to the finalisation of the revaluation of the Eurosystem’s assets and liabilities in the context of the financial year 2022.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 6 January 2023 Difference compared with 1 January 2023 – purchases Difference compared with 1 January 2023 – redemptions Securities Markets Programme EUR 2.9 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 302.3 billion +EUR 0.4 billion – Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 22.9 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 0.0 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,587.1 billion +EUR 3.1 billion -EUR 0.8 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 344.1 billion – – Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,683.0 billion +EUR 2.7 billion -EUR 0.4 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

