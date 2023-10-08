Wizz Air Suspended Flights Between Budapest, Debrecen and Tel Aviv

Wizz Air has suspended its flights between Budapest, Debrecen and Tel-Aviv due to Saturday’s Israeli airstrikes, in consultation with local and international authorities. This was announced by the airline itself.

The company is in constant contact with the Israeli, Hungarian and international authorities, monitors the events, and constantly informs its passengers about the latest flight information via e-mail and text message provided at the time of booking. According to their information, those who did not buy the flight ticket directly on the Wizz Air website can find out about possible further schedule changes from the third party.

“For the airline, the safety of its passengers, crew and aircraft remains paramount,”

– the statement said.

In response to MTI’s question, they informed: the flight that departed from Budapest at dawn on Saturday landed safely at the Israeli airport, but returned home without passengers. The flight from Debrecen to Tel Aviv already landed at Larnaca Airport in Cyprus for safety reasons. From there, Wizz Air transports the passengers back to Debrecen.



MTI

