Former President of the Republic László Sólyom, the first president of the Constitutional Court, academic and university professor, has died on Sunday, the secretariat of the former President of the Republic informed MTI.



László Sólyom died “after a long illness which he bore with great strength, activity and serenity”, says the statement written by Balázs Landi.

The former president of the republic was 81 years old.



MTI