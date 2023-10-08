Terror Attack in Israel – László Papp Mayor of Debrecen Issued a Press Release

László Papp the mayor of Debrecen has issued a press release after yesterday’s terror attack in Israel.

“A terrorist attack hit Israel yesterday morning. During the targeted attack by Hamas, thousands of rockets were fired at Israeli territories from the Gaza Strip. On behalf of the city of Debrecen, we strongly condemn the series of attacks against Israel and its citizens! We express our sympathy to the citizens of the attacked country, especially the victims and their relatives. We assure the citizens of our sister city Rishon Lezion of our sympathy and support for their losses. I wish that order will be restored as quickly as possible, and that the citizens of Israel will be able to live their lives in peace and tranquility again!”

