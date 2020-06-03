Government to ease conditions for Hungarians moving back from abroad

The conditions for receiving family support will be eased for Hungarians moving back from abroad, an official of the human resources ministry said.

Returnees will be expected to present proof of entitlement to Hungarian social security dating back 90 days instead of 180 days, state secretary in charge of family and youth affairs Katalin Novak told public news channel M1.

In the past, Hungarians returning home from the UK had difficulty proving their British national insurance status, so a fairer procedure will be set up, she added. Conditions will also be eased for expectant mothers applying for government benefits and for families applying for a reduction in their mortgage payments.

