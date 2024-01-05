One of the Engines Failed – Air France Flight Returned to Ferihegy

Shortly after taking off, the Budapest-Paris flight of the French airline Air France turned back to Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport on Friday morning, reports airportal.hu.

The reason for the turn-back was a failure of one of the engines. The pilot reported the failure of one of the engines to air traffic control after taking off from Budapest Airport and indicated that he would turn back to the airport. Twenty minutes later, the plane landed safely on one of the runways of Ferenc Liszt Airport. 148 people were traveling on board, including the crew. According to the airport operator, the passengers got off the plane safely, and they will be informed about their further actions by the airline.

airportal.hu

pixabay