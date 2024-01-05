The ice rink in front of the Great Reformed Church continues to operate

Until the end of the month, we can skate on the ice rink in front of the Great Reformed Church.

Due to the great interest, the ice rink built in front of the Great Reformed Church and operated with the support of BMW Group Gyár Debrecen awaits those who want to skate until the end of January 2024.

The ice rink welcomes its visitors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following tours:

Tournaments:

8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m

14:00 – 16:30

17:00 – 20:00

During the ice rink’s opening hours, it is also possible to rent skates (skate shoes are available in sizes 25-47) and sharpen skates.

The downtown decorative lighting can be admired by those walking around the Great Reformed Church until January 7, and the professionals will begin dismantling the decorations on January 8.

(Debrecen City Hall)

Picture: Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.