Meteorology: two heat records were broken in Hungary on Thursday

In the spring weather, the morning and daily heat records were broken on Thursday, HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt. announced on its website on Friday.

They wrote that the national record for the highest daily minimum temperature was broken on Thursday: the temperature did not drop below 8.4 degrees Celsius at the Boda station in Baranya county. The record for this day has been held since 1998 by 7.8 degrees measured in Vámosmikola, Pest county.

While on this day in 2022, 15.7 degrees Celsius was measured as the maximum in Drávaszabolcs in Baranya county, 16.4 degrees were recorded at Báta station in Tolna county on Thursday.

