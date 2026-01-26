A cloudy, foggy week is expected, with rain and mild temperatures throughout Hungary

Mostly overcast, humid, and foggy weather is expected next week, with precipitation occurring several times in the form of rain or freezing drizzle. Winds may occasionally be brisk or strong. Daytime high temperatures will range between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius, and no severe nighttime frosts are expected, according to the forecast by HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Monday, visibility is generally expected to improve. Fog may thin in Transdanubia, and the layered cloud cover may break up, allowing sunshine to appear for shorter or longer periods. Elsewhere, the weather will remain mostly cloudy or overcast and humid. The precipitation zone is expected to leave Transdanubia by morning and slowly move eastward, with rain and showers still likely in several areas of the Great Plain (Tiszántúl) even in the evening. Winds turning northerly will mostly remain light to moderate. Early afternoon temperatures will generally rise to between 3 and 10 degrees Celsius, though it may stay slightly cooler in northern, northwestern, and western border areas.

On Tuesday, generally sunny weather is expected. Cloud cover will decrease and rainfall will cease, latest in the northeastern part of the country. However, in Western and Southwestern Transdanubia and in parts of the Northern Mountains, overnight fog—locally dense—may persist, with drizzle or freezing drizzle possible. Northerly and northwesterly winds will turn southerly and may occasionally become brisk, especially in Transdanubia. Nighttime temperatures will range from minus 4 to plus 4 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will be between 5 and 10 degrees, with cooler conditions in persistently foggy areas.

On Wednesday, skies will become overcast nationwide. In the Northern Mountains, the likelihood of mixed precipitation—including freezing rain—will increase, followed by rain becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Southerly winds may be accompanied by brisk or locally strong gusts. Minimum temperatures are expected between minus 3 and plus 3 degrees Celsius, though sheltered northern valleys with less cloud cover may be a few degrees colder. Maximum temperatures will generally range between 5 and 11 degrees, but may be cooler in and around the Northern Mountains.

On Thursday, mostly overcast weather is expected, with rain in many places and mixed precipitation possible in some areas, including snow in the mountains. Winds of variable direction may be accompanied by brisk or locally strong gusts. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 1 to plus 6 degrees, while daytime highs will be between 2 and 12 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, mostly heavily cloudy or overcast, humid, and locally foggy weather is expected, with precipitation becoming less frequent. Winds will generally be light to moderate. Nighttime lows will range from minus 1 to plus 4 degrees, and daytime highs from 3 to 9 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, mostly cloudy, humid, and locally foggy weather is likely, with light rain possible in a few areas. Southeasterly and easterly winds may be accompanied by brisk gusts. Morning temperatures will range from minus 3 to plus 3 degrees, with afternoon highs between 2 and 9 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, mostly cloudy weather is expected, with a greater chance of clearer, sunnier conditions toward the northeast. The likelihood of precipitation may increase mainly in southern and southwestern areas. Easterly winds will be brisk, with locally strong gusts. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 3 to plus 3 degrees, and maximum temperatures between 2 and 9 degrees Celsius.

(MTI)