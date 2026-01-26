They received recognition on the Hungarian Culture Day in Hajdú-Bihar

In connection with this distinguished occasion, the Hajdú-Bihar County Gala and Awards Ceremony of the Day of Hungarian Culture was held on January 22, 2026, hosted in the Zoltán Latinovits Hall of the Csokonai Forum.

The event highlighted the outstanding figures of the county’s cultural life. A total of 39 award recipients received recognition, all of whom carry out dedicated, value-creating work in various fields of culture, contributing to the enrichment of local communities and Hungarian culture as a whole.

Pursuant to Resolution No. 55/2022 (XII. 8.) of the Hungarian National Assembly, January 22 has been designated as the Day of Hungarian Culture, marking the 200th anniversary of the completion of Ferenc Kölcsey’s poem Hymn. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to the richness of Hungarian culture, its community-building and nation-preserving strength, and to promote the preservation of our national cultural traditions.

In line with the objectives of cultural governance, the community celebration of the Day of Hungarian Culture received special emphasis nationwide this year, including in Hajdú-Bihar County. The county-level gala clearly demonstrated that Hungarian culture truly thrives not only in national institutions but also within local communities, towns, and small settlements.

The Hymn is one of the most important symbols of national unity, representing more than a thousand years of Hungarian statehood and shared identity. The Day of Hungarian Culture provides an opportunity to reaffirm that culture is the inner force that has sustained Hungarians through the storms of history, both within and beyond the country’s borders.

In Hajdú-Bihar County, this celebration once again confirmed that Hungarian culture connects us. It does not homogenize but provides common ground; it does not exclude but encourages responsibility toward one another. This is the quiet yet steadfast force that draws strength from our past and is capable of shaping our future.

List of Award Recipients:

Anikó Asbóth – former director, Vojtina Puppet Theatre, Debrecen

Katalin Mária Bagdiné Elekes – president, Tiszacsege Traditional Folk Dance Association, Tiszacsege

Amarilla Balázs – artistic director, Kacor Citera Ensemble, Berettyóújfalu

Renáta Bozóki-Turzó – artistic director, Bajnóca Folk Dance Association, Berettyóújfalu

Zoltán Dalanics – parish priest, Hajdúdorog Greek Catholic Parish, Hajdúdorog

Géza Zsigmond Dombi – visual artist, Debrecen

Edit Domoszlai – head of dance division, Csokonai National Theatre, Debrecen

Dr. Marianna Bálint – archaeologist, Hajdúság Museum, Hajdúböszörmény

Dr. Erzsébet Kelemen – literary historian, poet, writer, playwright, secondary school teacher and professional advisor, St. Joseph Catholic Kindergarten, Primary School, Grammar School and Dormitory, Debrecen

Dr. Béla Bálintné Kovács – head of reading circle, Hajdúszoboszló Civic Reading Circle, Hajdúszoboszló

János D. Halász – managing director, DEMKI Debrecen Cultural Center and Youth House Nonprofit Ltd., Debrecen

Szabolcs János Jóna – choreographer and dance teacher, Ady Endre Secondary School, Debrecen

Attila Katona – Debrecen Bicycle Museum, Debrecen

Éva Kerekes-Bíró – cultural officer, Mayor’s Office of Téglás, Téglás

Erzsébet Koloszár – folk dance educator, Csenki Imre Art School

István Kovács – operator, Egri Borozó Wine Bar Gallery, Debrecen

Orsolya Krisztik-Gombos – cultural organizer, Berettyó Cultural Center, Berettyóújfalu

Csilla Nádházi-Tálas – head of institution, Derecske City Cultural Center and Library, Derecske

Gergő Nagy – collection manager, Ferenc Kölcsey Memorial House and Álmosd Exhibition Sites, Álmosd

István Nagy – museum director, István Bocskai Museum, Hajdúszoboszló

Tibor Nagy and Mrs. Tibor Nagy – owners, Csökmő Local History House, Csökmő

Mária Pappné Szabó – head, Létavértes City Library and Cultural Center, Létavértes

Mrs. István Simon – director, Demeter Görög Cultural House, Hajdúdorog

Dániel Somogyi-Tóth – CEO, Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen Public Benefit Nonprofit Ltd., Debrecen

Tünde Szabó – deputy director, Péter Méliusz Juhász Library, Debrecen

Gyula Szekeres – museum director, Hajdúság Museum, Hajdúböszörmény

Dr. Erzsébet Szendiné Orvos – director, Hungarian National Archives, Hajdú-Bihar County Archives, Debrecen

Zsigmond Szombathy – folk applied artist, Debrecen

Mrs. Imre Lajos Ujhelyi – club president, Sárrétudvari Pensioners’ Club Association, Sárrétudvari

Mrs. József Varga – head of institution, Ligetalja Library, Nyíracsád

Imre Varjasi – branch archive head, Hungarian National Archives, Hajdú-Bihar County Archives, Hajdúböszörmény Branch Archive, Hajdúböszörmény

Katalin Vizi – managing director, MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts, Debrecen

Dr. Béla Lóránt Kovács – director, Péter Méliusz Juhász Library, Debrecen

Irén Kállai – museum director, Bihari Museum, Berettyóújfalu

Zsolt Jantyik – lyricist, composer, Debrecen