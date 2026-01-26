The University of Debrecen awarded more than 200 science and engineering degrees

Mathematicians, biologists, bioengineers, physicists, biotechnologists, geographers, geoinformatics specialists, hydrobiologists, certified teachers, chemists, chemical engineers, and electrical engineers were awarded degrees by the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of Debrecen. At the ceremonial council session on Friday, more than 200 students received their diplomas in the Main Courtyard.

In the Faculty’s BSc programs, 148 full-time and 25 part-time students successfully passed their final exams at the end of the first semester of the 2025/2026 academic year. In MSc programs, 28 full-time and 13 part-time students graduated, while one student completed the five-year undivided program.

At the ceremony, Dean Ferenc Kun highlighted that the faculty aims not only to provide theoretical knowledge but also practical, skills-based training that allows students to develop competencies most sought after by employers. To achieve this, the faculty has established an extensive network of regional companies and involved practicing professionals in teaching.

The faculty head also emphasized that over the past decades, the Faculty of Science and Technology has become a leading regional center for research, development, and innovation, while remaining committed to high-quality professional education.

“In our science and engineering programs, the foundation of high-quality knowledge is ensured by internationally recognized research groups, where students can participate in research and development projects under the guidance of excellent professors. The quality of our scientific activity is reflected in the fact that six of our organizational units have received the ‘Excellent Research Institution’ title from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, and currently, ten HUN-REN research groups, as well as five Momentum and two Frontline research groups, operate at our faculty,” the dean told the attendees.

Awards were also presented during the ceremony. The President of the University of Debrecen Student Union awarded the Alma Mater Memorial Medal to hydrobiologist Patrik Kovács, while chemist Irfan Ullah received a certificate of recognition.

Dean’s commendations and rewards were given to electrical engineers Zsolt Arany, Richárd Balog, and Imre Kónya, chemical engineers Mira Szabó, Marcell Tátrai, and Simon Varga, bioengineers Tímea Ingrid Bíró and Máté Tóth, mathematician Herbert Peter Wolff, bioengineer Valentina Romero Santamaria, and chemist Irfan Ullah.

During their higher education studies, Bertalan Márta (chemical engineering), Tímea Ingrid Bíró (bioengineering), and Bálint Dárius Dankó (chemical engineering) were members of the Hatvani István Talent Workshop of the Specialized College and successfully fulfilled all obligations of the college’s training program.

Certificates of recognition were also awarded to all graduates who participated in the University of Debrecen Talent Nurturing Program and successfully met its requirements.

