ECB Appoints Thomas Broeng Jorgensen as Director General for Specialised and Less Significant Banks

On 11 February 2026, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the appointment of Thomas Broeng Jorgensen as Director General for Specialised Institutions and Less Significant Institutions. He will assume the role on 1 March 2026, succeeding Patrick Amis, who moved to lead Horizontal Line Supervision.

In this position, Mr Jorgensen will directly supervise banks with specialised business models and oversee the supervision of less significant banks carried out by national authorities.

Mr Jorgensen has extensive experience within the ECB, serving since 2021 as Deputy Director General responsible for the supervision of systemic and international banks. He joined the ECB in 2014 at the start of European banking supervision as Head of Division for supervisory policies. Prior to that, he held senior roles at the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Ministry of Economy and Business Affairs, and the Ministry of Finance.

ECB bank-specific supervision is organised into three directorates according to business models: systemic and international banks, universal and diversified institutions, and specialised and less significant institutions.

(bankingsupervision.europa.eu)