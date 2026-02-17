ECB Names Thomas Broeng Jorgensen Director General for Specialised and Less Significant Banks

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on 11 February 2026 the appointment of Thomas Broeng Jorgensen as Director General for Specialised Institutions and Less Significant Institutions, effective 1 March 2026.

In this role, Mr Jorgensen will oversee the direct supervision of banks with specialised business models and supervise how national authorities oversee less significant banks. He succeeds Patrick Amis, who has moved to lead the Director General Horizontal Line Supervision.

Mr Jorgensen has extensive ECB experience, having served since 2021 as Deputy Director General responsible for the direct supervision of systemic and international banks. He joined European banking supervision at its inception in 2014 and previously held senior positions at the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Ministry of Economy and Business Affairs, and the Ministry of Finance.

ECB bank supervision is organised across three directorates based on bank business models: systemic and international banks, universal and diversified institutions, and specialised and less significant institutions. This structure allows targeted oversight aligned with the risk profiles and business models of supervised banks.

(ecb.europa.eu)