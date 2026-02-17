ECB Wage Tracker Signals Easing of Negotiated Wage Pressures in 2026

Uncategorized
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on ECB Wage Tracker Signals Easing of Negotiated Wage Pressures in 2026

The European Central Bank (ECB) released updated data from its wage tracker on 11 February 2026, covering collective bargaining agreements signed up to mid-January 2026. Forward-looking projections remain set to December 2026.

Key Findings:

  • The headline ECB wage tracker, which smooths one-off payments such as bonuses or inflation-related adjustments, indicates negotiated wage growth of 3.2% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2026, showing a continued moderation of wage pressures.

  • The wage tracker excluding one-off payments shows structural wage growth easing from 3.9% in 2025 to 2.7% in 2026.

  • The tracker with unsmoothed one-off payments suggests slightly higher but still moderate negotiated wage growth: 3.0% in 2025 and 2.7% in 2026.

Quarterly Dynamics:

  • For 2026, the headline indicator rises from 2.1% in H1 to 2.7% in H2, reflecting the diminishing effect of large one-off payments made in 2024.

  • The unsmoothed indicator signals 2.9% in H1 and 2.6% in H2, while the measure excluding one-off payments remains stable at 2.7% for both halves, indicating more moderate and uniform wage growth across euro area countries.

Coverage and Methodology:

  • The wage tracker draws on a detailed database of collective agreements from nine euro area countries: Belgium, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, and Finland.

  • Coverage varies by quarter and country, with 33–37% of employees represented in 2026 at the euro area aggregate level.

  • Forward-looking signals should not be interpreted as forecasts; they reflect currently available agreements and are subject to revisions as new contracts are signed.

Implications:
The ECB wage tracker indicates a gradual normalisation of negotiated wage pressures in the euro area, supporting a moderate outlook for compensation growth in 2026. This trend is consistent with broader macroeconomic projections, which suggest compensation per employee is expected to grow 3.2% in 2026 following 4.0% in 2025.

By providing timely and detailed insights into wage-setting dynamics, the wage tracker remains a key tool for assessing inflationary pressures and informing ECB policy decisions.

(ecb.europa.eu)

Related Posts

EUIPO must give a fresh decision on the application made by Constantin Film for registration of the sign Fack Ju Göhte as an EU trade mark

7th International Pottery Festival

5 people injured in an accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *