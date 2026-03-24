Making Supervision More Efficient While Preserving Resilience

Patrick Montagner, ECB Supervisory Board member, highlights in Eurofi Magazine the ECB’s efforts to simplify banking supervision in Europe without weakening prudential standards or resilience. Simplification aims to reduce unnecessary complexity in processes, improve predictability, and allow banks to focus on material risks rather than procedural burdens.

Key points include:

Balancing Efficiency and Prudential Standards: Simplification involves removing redundant processes and reporting obligations while maintaining financial stability and robust risk assessment. Clear expectations and transparent engagement enable banks to allocate resources more effectively. Competitiveness Through Integration and Harmonisation: The ECB stresses that Europe’s banking competitiveness depends on deeper integration and a fully harmonised Single Market rather than lowering capital standards. Simplification benefits require close coordination with national supervisory practices to avoid shifting complexity rather than reducing it. Concrete ECB Reforms: The ECB’s reform agenda leverages technology and a shared supervisory culture. Digital tools, automation, and advanced analytics streamline reporting, fit-and-proper assessments, and low-risk own-funds approvals. Fast-track processes, better alignment of reporting and stress tests, and focus on materiality enhance efficiency. Future Steps: ECB guides will be reviewed to further clarify supervisory expectations, remove overlaps, and improve accessibility. Simplification requires collaboration among legislators, supervisors, and national authorities to ensure coherent, risk-based, and effective supervision across Europe.

The overall aim is a more efficient, predictable, and risk-sensitive supervisory framework that strengthens the European banking sector without compromising resilience.

(bankingsupervision.europa.eu)