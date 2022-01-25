“Not Every NATO Member on Same Page”

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels that not that every single NATO ally shared the exact same assessment of the Ukraine situation.

Nor was there a full consensus on possible measures, he added. As regards the upcoming meeting of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Szijjártó said it was “natural” for them to hold talks. He called criticism of the meeting “unserious”. The minister added: “When will US President Joe Biden or Secretary of State Antony Blinken be criticised for recently meeting their Russian counterparts on several occasions?”

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay