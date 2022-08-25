Hepatitis A? Frozen Fruit is Being Recalled By Nébih

The recall applies to products in larger packages.

Due to the possible presence of the Hepatitis A virus, Ardo Hungary Kft. has recalled its 2.5 and one-kilogram quick-frozen fruit mix products from the market, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) reported on August 25th.

The agency highlighted on its website: the recall applies to goods with the expiration date of May 2024 for the 2.5-kilogram product, and November 2024 for the one-kilogram product.

The Food Chain Safety Agency asks customers not to consume products with the above identifiers. More information about the recall can be found on the office’s website.

civishir.hu

Pikist