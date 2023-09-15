Fourteen new Hungarian restaurants received a Michelin recommendation this year, and the number of Bib Gourmand and Green Star restaurants also increased.



75 restaurants across the country are already included in the new Hungarian edition of the Michelin Guide French restaurant guide, so in addition to the two two-star and seven one-star restaurants so far, a total of 59 restaurants can boast a Michelin recommendation, the Hungarian Tourism Agency told MTI.

All of the operating restaurants that received a Michelin star or certification in the previous year were also included in the selection this year. Based on the judgment of the inspectors who performed the tests, eight more restaurants in Budapest and six in the countryside can now display signs advertising the Michelin recommendation.

The new recognitions show that rural gastronomy has also undergone great development in the last few years, for example, with Morzsa in Pécs, the number of Bib Gourmand restaurants with an excellent price-value ratio has increased to a total of seven.

Sustainability is also becoming increasingly important in tourism, which is why it is significant that the number of restaurants with a Green Star has also increased compared to last year, so this year a total of five restaurants can boast of this certification across the country.

Villa Kabala from Szigliget joined last year’s ranking as a new entrant. With the green star, Michelin awards all aspects of kitchen and restaurant work, from the procurement of raw materials to the use of local and seasonal products to waste management.

As a result of the large number of certifications, Hungary has become one of the major gastronomic centers of Central Europe, ahead of the Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia and Slovenia.

The traffic-stimulating effect of the international awards is also confirmed by the experience of the Stand in Budapest, which won two Michelin stars last year, where, according to the owner, you can only book a table several weeks in advance, and you can also choose among the quality workforce.

