Hungary Condemns Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad

The Hungarian government has condemned a recent attack against the United States’ embassy in Baghdad, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday (4th January).

Enforcing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations is of key importance, the ministry said in its statement, and called on the government of Iraq to ensure the security of diplomatic missions on its territory as well as to investigate the attack immediately.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday – a few hours after protestors tried to enter the embassy building – that “Iran will be held fully responsible” for the attack.

