Hungary Condemns Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad

Global
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Condemns Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad

The Hungarian government has condemned a recent attack against the United States’ embassy in Baghdad, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday (4th January).

Enforcing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations is of key importance, the ministry said in its statement, and called on the government of Iraq to ensure the security of diplomatic missions on its territory as well as to investigate the attack immediately.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday – a few hours after protestors tried to enter the embassy building – that “Iran will be held fully responsible” for the attack.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay.com

Related Posts

Canada Legalizes Marijuana on 17th October, 2018

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Niagara Waterfall Frozen – Extreme Cold in America

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Singer of The Prodigy, Keith Flint Dies at 49

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Komlóssy utca

86 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Debrecen, Kossuth utca - House in the center

56 m2 house for rent
85 000 Ft

Debrecen, Kossuth utca

70 m2 flat for rent
80 000 Ft

Debrecen, Bem tér

55 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *