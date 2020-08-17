PM Greets Narendra Modi on India’s National Holiday

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of India.

Relations between Hungary and India have traditionally been close and friendly, based on mutual respect and shared values, Orbán said in his letter. “Our strengthening cooperation in recent years has created an excellent basis for further development, which I believe will serve the interests of our nations,” Orbán said, assuring the Indian prime minister that Hungary remains strongly committed to intensifying cooperation, even amid the difficult conditions caused by the pandemic. “I sincerely hope to be able to discuss global, regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest with you in person as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control,” Orbán wrote.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay