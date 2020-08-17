PM Sends Letter of Greeting Marking South Korea National Holiday

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has written to his South Korean counterpart, Chung Sye Kyun, to convey greetings on the occasion of the Day of Liberation of the Republic of Korea.

“We welcome the strengthening of bilateral relations and note that cooperation in international forums has been successful for both sides recently,” Orbán wrote, adding that he looked forward to forging a stronger partnership between the two governments. He reaffirmed an invitation to his counterpart to visit Budapest.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay