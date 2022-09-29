The Critics Choice Association Celebrating Asian Filmmakers with a Prestigious Gala in November

The Critics Choice Association announces a slate of honorees for the inaugural celebration of Asian pacific cinema and television. The gala will be held on November 4th, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles.

In the first-time event, the Critics Choice Association honors the finest achievements in front of and behind the camera.

“We are thrilled with the response from the studios and networks and their support in recognizing the outstanding talent from the Asian American Pacific Islander community at our inaugural Celebration,”

– said CCA CEO Joey Berlin.

This year’s honorees include Park Chan-wook, Zoë Chao, John Cho, Auli’i Cravalho, James Hong, Karyn Kusama, Nick Mohammed, Executive producer, and showrunner Soo Hugh (Pachinko), Li Jun Li will (Babylon), Emmy-nominated executive producer and director Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets), two-time Emmy nominee Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) director and writer Domee Shi (Turning Red), director and producer David Siev (Bad Axe), actress Élodie Yung (The Cleaning Lady) and cast members from the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

– Virág Vida –