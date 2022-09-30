Five Hungarian Criminals Added to Europol’s Top List

Five Hungarian men have been added to the list of Europol’s most wanted criminals, the Emergency Police National Investigation Bureau (NNI) announced on police.hu on Thursday.

It was written that this year more than fifty people with arrest warrants from the member states of the European Union were added to the “Most Wanted” page. This list (the most wanted list) includes people wanted for drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking, armed robbery, terrorism or murder. Five men wanted by the investigators of the NNI in Debrecen were found here, they added.



According to the announcement, the investigation related to the Hungarian criminal organization started in 2020. By the spring of 2021, the investigators in Debrecen were able to identify two criminal organizations that distributed the drug in parallel with each other. One team operated in Bács-Kiskun county, Kecskemét and Kecel. Its members were also involved in the cultivation, processing and distribution of marijuana. They partly supplied drugs to the other team, which conducted drug deals in Hajdú-Bihar county.

The investigators of the NNI in Debrecen managed to identify seven members of the criminal gang operating the high-tech hall in Bács-Kiskun county, and two of them were arrested. Domestic, European and international arrest warrants are in force against five people, they wrote. There has never been an example of five wanted persons from Hungary appearing on the Most Wanted list at the same time, they said.

The public’s help is now being sought to track down drug dealers; the identity and photo of the men can be viewed at police.hu.

24.hu

police.hu