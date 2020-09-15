Foreign Minister to Attend White House Signing

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó will be the only European Union minister to attend in the signing of Israel’s agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on normalising diplomatic ties in the White House next Tuesday.

Szijjártó, who will be attending the ceremony at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, will also take part in several bilateral talks while in Washington, DC, including with the president’s senior advisor, Jared Kushner, the ministry’s press chief told MTI.

Meanwhile, Hungary and its economy have “every chance of being a winner in the new emerging global economy”, the foreign minister said after talks with Liam Fox, Britain’s former secretary of state for international trade, in Budapest. Szijjártó said that a new economic system must dismantle restrictions and ensure free and fair trade, allowing Hungarian businesses to compete without constraints. Szijjártó endorsed Fox in his bid to head the World Trade Organization (WTO). The WTO should have a leader who has filled a top position in his home country and gained sufficient experience in politics, he said, adding that Fox fitted the bill.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay