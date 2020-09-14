Smoky air in Los Angeles

Smoky air all around LA this month because of the forest fires in California. The richest state of the United States is suffering because of the climate change. People can look at the Sun because it is easily visible through the poluted air. The pictures were taken by our LA correspondent, Virág Vida. As she wrote: it is apocalyptic. The first two photos were taken in the sunset, the other three at 13 o’clock on 13th of September 2020 at Venice Beach, Los Angeles, California.