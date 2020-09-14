Smoky air in Los Angeles

Smoky air all around LA this month because of the forest fires in California. The richest state of the United States is suffering because of the climate change. People can look at the Sun because it is easily visible through the poluted air. The pictures were taken by our LA correspondent, Virág Vida. As she wrote: it is apocalyptic. The first two photos were taken in the sunset, the other three at 13 o’clock on 13th of September 2020 at Venice Beach, Los Angeles, California.
Related Posts
Iris Properties
Debrecen, Thomas Mann utca - Nice flat close to uni
50 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft
Debrecen, Hadházi út - Luxury flat for rent close to Kassai Campus
85 m2 flat for rent
250 000 Ft
Debrecen, Egyetem sugárút - Flat is for rent few minutes to Main building
78 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft
Debrecen, Görgey utca - Two rooms flat on Görgey
54 m2 flat for rent
115 000 Ft
Debrecen, Péterfia utca - Exclusive flat next tramline
72 m2 flat for rent
170 000 Ft
Debrecen, Egyetem sugárút - Ikea style flat is for rent close to Uni
56 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft
Florida properties
Florida, Bradenton, 34203, 6702 Stone River rd - Családi ház a Tara Golfklubban
210 m2-es elado
300 000 $
Florida, Sarasota, 34238, 8784 PEBBLE CREEK LN - Álomélet a Golfpályán
223 m2-es elado
350 000 $
Florida, Sarasota, 34237, 500 N JEFFERSON AVE - Sarasota belvárosában kis lakás saját terasszal
101 m2-es Lakás elado
124 900 $
Florida, Port Charlotte , 33952, 1517 FORAND CIR - Ház Port Charlotte-ban, a hajósok kedvenc városában
220 m2-es elado
199 900 $
Florida, Sarasota, 34231, 2024 FLORINDA ST - 3 hálószobás ház szuper helyen!
122 m2-es Ház elado
210 000 $
Florida, Sarasota, 34232, 1503 RUSSELL AVE - Medencés ház Észak Sarasotán
129 m2-es Ház elado
240 000 $