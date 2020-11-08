Joe Biden Wins US Elections

A new era has come to the United States: Joe Biden has won the American elections, this way he becomes the 46th president of the United States.

On Saturday (7th November), American media platforms have already declared that Joe Biden had won the US elections, however, counting of the votes has not come to an end yet. They say that Biden has so many votes that it is clear he has won against the other candidate, previous president of the USA, Donald Trump.

Joe Biden’s Vice-Presidential candidate is Kamala Harris. In the history of the United States, she is the first woman who holds this position.

debreceninap.hu