Trianon Memorial Inaugurated in Los Angeles Marking Day of National Cohesion

Hungarians belong together, no matter where they are in the world, Péter Szilágyi, the ministerial commissioner responsible for Hungarian communities abroad, said at the inauguration of a memorial to the Trianon Peace Treaty in Los Angeles.

Szilágyi told the event organised by the San Fernando Valley Hungarian Reformed Church to mark Hungary’s Day of National Cohesion on Sunday local time that “we must be thankful to past generations facing many challenges that we are still here, 101 years after Trianon”. National cohesion could not exist without the activities of diaspora communities, he said and thanked the San Fernando Valley Hungarian Reformed Church for “passing on our Hungarian language and cultural values to young generations in a foreign environment”. The Trianon memorial inaugurated at the event is the work of Hunor Pál, a wood carver from Târgu Mureș (Marosvásárhely).

