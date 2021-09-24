Szijjártó Holds Bilateral Talks With 13 Foreign Ministers

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Sziijártó has had bilateral talks with his counterparts from 13 countries in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. In talks with his Iranian and Tajik colleagues, Hossein Amirabdollahian and Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Szijjártó discussed the protection of those countries’ borders with Afghanistan. He said there was consensus that statements encouraging Afghans to leave their country were creating difficulties for neighbouring countries and threatened to destabilise the Middle East.

In talks with Brazil’s Carlos Alberto Franca, Szijjártó said Hungary supported Brazil’s aim to join the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Noting that the Hungarian Armed Forces have recently decided to purchase several of Brazilian company Embraer’s C-39 military transport aircraft, Szijjártó said that defence cooperation may become the next important area of economic cooperation. Meanwhile, over 1,100 Brazilian students have applied for 250 government grants to Hungarian universities, he said. After the talks, the ministers signed a cooperation agreement on diplomatic training.

Szijjártó also met Bahrein’s Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and thanked him for his government’s help in accrediting the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine for use in Hungary. The ministers decided to convene the Bahrein-Hungary economic committee at the end of November.

He also signed cooperation agreements with Azerbaijan’s Jeyhun Bayramov on cooperation between the national archives, with Montenegro’s Dorde Radulovic on training diplomats, and with Philippines Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin on the cooperation in trainings on nuclear energy. He also attended a meeting of the foreign ministers of Small States, where the ministers of Singapore, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Panama, Namibia and St Kitts and Nevis discussed solutions to handling climate change.

