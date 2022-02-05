Hungary ‘May Be Ice Breaker for Russia, West’

Hungary may have the role of an “ice breaker” between Russia and the West, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview to public radio on Friday.

Assessing his recent visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orbán told Kossuth Rádió that Hungary aimed to maintain good relations with Russia while being a member of NATO and the European Union, which made “the Hungarian model” completely different from most EU countries. He said “all this works well when things ice over”, and he described his recent visit as “a peace mission”. Orbán noted that following his meeting with Putin, the German chancellor and the French president are also scheduled to visit Moscow in the near future. Hungary wants peace and to reduce tensions, which requires talks, he said. “We will hold many long negotiations with Russia, and Hungary has made the first step,” he added. Orbán said that during the five-hour talks with Putin, he made nine proposals and achieved to reach agreement on eight of them. “We have put a lot of work into having good relations with Russia,” he said. “We had bad relations with the Soviet Union,” he said, adding “that era has ended and we are making efforts now to have a different system of relations with the new Russia.”