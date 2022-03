Hungary is sending 523,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Cambodia in an effort to further aid the worldwide fight against the pandemic, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced on Facebook.

Hungary has so far donated 4.7 million doses of vaccine to 18 countries, in an effort to raise global vaccination rate and thus reduce the chance of new variants emerging, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay