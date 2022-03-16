A 7.3 Earthquake Occurred in Japan

The strong earthquake occurred not far from Fukushima. A tsunami alert was issued.

A strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the east coast of Japan at 23:36 local time. The epicenter of the quake is approximately 107 km east from Fukushima under the sea, 63 km deep.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami alert. There were no reports of injuries or significant material damage, but more than 2 million households were left without electricity, according to the state energy company TEPCO.

idokep.hu

pixabay