Russia Has Banned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The Russian Foreign Office has banned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several members of the British government from entering Russia.

The ban was due to “unprecedented hostile action by the British government, in particular the imposition of sanctions on senior Russian officials,” the Russian Foreign Office said in a statement, adding that the list would be expanded soon. Prohibited ministers include Secretary of State Liz Truss and Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace.

They cannot enter Russia either:

Dominic Raab Deputy Prime Minister

Mr Grant Shapps Secretary of State for Transport

Mr Priti Patel Minister for the Interior

Rishi Sunak Minister of Finance

Mr Kwasi Kwarteng State Secretary for Energy and Industrial Strategy

Nadine Dorries Minister for Culture

James Heappey Former British Army officer

Nicola Sturgeon Prime Minister of Scotland

Suella Braverman attorney general

Theresa May former British Prime Minister

According to the Russian Foreign Office, “in the near future, this list will be expanded to include British politicians and MPs who are helping to whip up anti-Russian hysteria”. The Russian Foreign Office said the ban on members of the British government was a response to a London political campaign “aimed at isolating Russia internationally and stifling the Russian economy”.

In early April, the British government imposed sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The UK Foreign Office said the measure was aimed at “the luxurious lifestyle of the Kremlin’s inner circle”. Putin struck two daughters, Catherine Vladimirovna Tihonova and Marija Vladimirovna Vorontsov, and Lavrov’s daughter, Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, with a travel ban and a freeze on their assets in Britain. The British government had already taken similar measures against Lavrov’s foster daughter, Polina Kovalev, at the end of March.

