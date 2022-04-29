Elon Musk would smuggle cocaine back to Coca-Cola

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $ 44 billion, where he posted: now Coca-Cola is next.

Elon Musk tweeted that he wanted to buy Coca-Cola to “smuggle cocaine back” into the drink, Blikk writes.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to bring cocaine back in it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Coca-Cola used to really contain cocaine. The drug was still legal in 1885. Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton first brewed the drink, his recipe contained cocaine extract from coca leaves. The soft drink at the time was described by the pharmacist as a “patent medicine” and a “brain softener and spiritual drink”.

Coca-Cola has been made using a different process since the 1900s, it does not contain cocaine at all. Presumably, Elon Musk was just kidding in the comment, but Twitter users are giving him more and more tips on which companies to buy. Moreover, Musk continued to joke, now the billionaire writes that he also wants to buy McDonald’s.

debreceninap.hu