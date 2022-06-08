Szijjártó Welcomes Johnson’s Survival in Vote of Confidence

Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s foreign minister, welcomed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would remain in office after an abortive vote of confidence against him. He stressed, however, that his comment was “purely personal” and that Hungary did not comment on the internal business of other countries.

“I know Boris Johnson well; we served as foreign ministers at the same time. I know that his approach to Hungary is respectful and I know how much, as foreign minister, he worked to develop Hungarian-British relations. And as prime minister, his commitment has remained unchanged … I look at this issue from the point of view of the future of Hungarian-British relations and based on something of a personal friendship,” he said.

