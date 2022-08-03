Nancy Pelosi’s Airplane Landed in Taiwan – China Launched Fighter Jets Towards the Island

Global
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Nancy Pelosi’s Airplane Landed in Taiwan – China Launched Fighter Jets Towards the Island

Despite the Chinese leadership’s threats, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed her plane in Taiwan, which operates as a quasi-independent country.

According to the Telex article, the politician’s plane landed at 10:44 p.m. local time – it came from Singapore – and as soon as it landed, she tweeted that the US was unwaveringly committed to Taiwan’s democracy.

It didn’t take long for the Chinese response either: Su-35 fighter jets set off towards the island. AFP wrote that there will be targeted military actions. According to Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the visit seriously threatens peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and harms Sino-US relations.”

telex.hu

debreceninap.hu


	


	

			

	

            
            
        

                        

                        

        

                    

        

        

	
Related Posts
				

					

						
													
					

					

						
Hungarian PM Met Donald Trump in the US

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
Nancy Pelosi’s Airplane Landed in Taiwan – China Launched Fighter Jets Towards the Island

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
PM Leaves for US to Attend CPAC

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

	




		

		
Leave a Reply 
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *