Nancy Pelosi’s Airplane Landed in Taiwan – China Launched Fighter Jets Towards the Island

Despite the Chinese leadership’s threats, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed her plane in Taiwan, which operates as a quasi-independent country.

According to the Telex article, the politician’s plane landed at 10:44 p.m. local time – it came from Singapore – and as soon as it landed, she tweeted that the US was unwaveringly committed to Taiwan’s democracy.

It didn’t take long for the Chinese response either: Su-35 fighter jets set off towards the island. AFP wrote that there will be targeted military actions. According to Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the visit seriously threatens peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and harms Sino-US relations.”

telex.hu

debreceninap.hu