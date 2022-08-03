Hungarian PM Met Donald Trump in the US

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had a meeting with former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister’s press chief, informed MTI.

The meeting took place at the former president’s estate in Bedminster, New Jersey; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Balázs Orbán, political director of the Prime Minister, Zsolt Németh, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament, and Susie Wiles, director of Save America, consultant Brian Jack and Taylor Budowich, director of communications of Save America, took part in the meeting.

MTI

debreceninap.hu