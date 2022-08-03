National Championship of Adolescent Swimmers Begins in Debrecen

From Wednesday to Saturday, the MVM Youth Swimming National Championship will be held at the Debrecen Sports Center, the Debrecen Sports School announced.

During the four-day competition, 417 swimmers from 72 associations will take part in the race, the organizer DSC-SI will be represented by 25 athletes. For girls, swimmers from 2007 and younger and for boys from 2006 and younger compare their skills.

The morning program starts at 9:00 a.m. with the preliminaries, while the finals start at 5:00 p.m. in the afternoon.

