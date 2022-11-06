Aaron Carter Dies at 34

Rapper Aaron Carter, the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at his home in California, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, the police received a call from the apartment around 11 am on Saturday. Police homicide detectives were also on the scene, but there is no indication that it was a murder.

Carter first became famous in the nineties, then as a pop singer. He started singing at a young age, especially for the younger generation. At the age of nine, millions of his albums were sold.



