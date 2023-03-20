McLeod’s Daughters actor Peter Hardy has died

The Australian-born actor died tragically and suddenly: he drowned in a beach in Western Australia.

The dramatic news was reported by Peter Hardy’s brother, who said that the actor’s death happened unexpectedly in South Beach in Fremantle on Thursday. He was pulled from the water in an unconscious state. Although the passers-by successfully revived him until the ambulance arrived, his circulation stopped again later, and even the specialists could not save his life, Blikk reports.

Shortly before his tragic death, Peter Hardy posted about the beach and wrote, “even more reasons to be happy”. The actor, who lives in London, traveled home to Australia to visit his mother. The actor was 66 years old, he became famous in Hungary with the series McLeod’s Daughters.

Photo: www.peterhardy.net