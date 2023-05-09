A thousand dollars will be awarded to the person who can watch all the Fast & Furious movies

Fast and Furious 10 is coming to cinemas soon, and finance site FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to watch all 10 movies and write a report on how many cars were damaged in the movies and to what extent.

By the way, the company will make statistics from the data, and they will try to calculate how the continuous breaking and crushing seen in the movies would affect the insurance premiums, writes HVG.

Unfortunately, the company only accepts applications until May 19th from the USA, but even there, it might not be such a bad hourly wage to earn 1,000 dollars with 20 hours of cinema.