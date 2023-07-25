We Will Have Another Country to Fly to From Budapest From August

From August, flights between Tashkent and Budapest will be operated by the Uzbek Qanot Sharq Airlines, airportal.hu reports.

According to a statement by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, the airline will start flights between Tashkent and Budapest on 20th August, 2023 with its Airbus A320 aircraft. More details about the flight will be available later on the company’s website, according to the information.

According to the newspaper article, Qanot Sharq started operations in 1998 as the country’s first privately owned airline, operating passenger and cargo flights with Boeing 757 and Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft before its closure in 2012. The company relaunched in the summer of 2021 with two leased Airbus A320-200s over 15 years old, and currently has two new A321neo aircraft in its fleet, with a 9-year-old Airbus A330-200 expected to join the fleet in the near future.

It was recalled that in the spring, at the Tashkent International Investment Forum, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Hungarian Minister of Economic Development Márton Nagy discussed the opening of direct flights between the two countries, in addition to various economic cooperation opportunities.

