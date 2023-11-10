German Schoolboy Shot and Killed His Classmate

A young schoolboy seriously injured his classmate with a firearm at a school in Offenburg, Germany on Thursday, the victim later died of his injuries in the hospital, SWR wrote based on the police report.

According to the police, the suspect was restrained by a passerby until the police arrived. According to the information, the juvenile shot a classmate of his own age with a handgun in a classroom. According to the current police investigation, the crime may have had a personal motive, considering that the perpetrator and the victim knew each other. At the time of the incident, 180 students were in the building, they remained in the classrooms until the building was inspected, and then they were transferred to the adjacent sports hall to meet their parents. According to the announcement, psychologists will help them process what happened.





24.hu

Photo: CHRISTINA HÄUSSLER / EINSATZ-REPORT24 / DPA PICTURE-ALLIANCE VIA AF