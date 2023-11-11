State of Emergency Declared in Iceland Due to a Possible Volcanic Eruption

Recently, a series of earthquakes have shaken Iceland.

Icelandic authorities have declared a state of emergency and ordered the evacuation of Grindavík, a town in the south-eastern part of the island, which may affect thousands of residents, BBC reports. The measure is being taken as a precaution, as a series of earthquakes have been experienced in the vicinity of the Fagradalsfjall volcano since the end of October, and it is feared that the lava may burst to the surface as a result.

Because of the fears, the tourist attraction called the Blue Lagoon was also closed to visitors for a week earlier. It is a geothermal spa located about 40 kilometers southwest of the capital, Reykjavík, on the Reykjanes peninsula, and is also one of the most visited and most photographed landmarks in the country.



