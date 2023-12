Vin Diesel’s former personal assistant accuses him of sexual harassment.

According to the woman, the incident happened on the set of the 2010 action film Fast Five, and back then, the actor fired her. Vin Diesel categorically denies all accusations, writes Blikk based on the BBC article.

Asta Jonasson claims Vin Diesel pinned her against the wall in a hotel suite then he masturbated and later kicked her out. The actor denies the statements made by his former assistant.

