Christmas Snow Has Arrived in Debrecen

It was snowing in Debrecen with almost perfect timing. Here are some photos of the December 23rd snowing in Debrecen.

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, warmer air will arrive in the Carpathian basin, and by Christmas Eve, the snow will melt almost everywhere. According to the forecast, the extent and intensity of precipitation will gradually decrease, at the same time, lighter air waves will arrive from the southwest. Snow can last the longest in the northeastern regions.

During the day on Sunday, strong wind and stormy gusts may occur in the capital and higher altitudes. There will be a big temperature contrast in the country: in the southwest, the temperature may rise above 10 degrees, while in the northeast, 2-4 degrees is likely.

On Sunday, precipitation will stop in most parts of the country, and there may be rain in the northeast. By Christmas Eve, the snow will melt almost everywhere, and dry and mild weather is expected during the holidays, the thermometers may show up to 10 degrees more than the usual 3-4 degrees.

On its Facebook page, the meteorological service wrote in relation to snowy Christmases – when there was a continuous layer of snow on all three days, i.e. December 24th, 25th and 26th – that their frequency has shown great variability over the past 122 years. Most snowy Christmases occurred around the 1930s, but Christmases were often white, with thicker snow in the 1960s and 1990s as well. In addition to the last 10-15 years, there were permanently snow-free Christmases in the first two decades of the 20th century, as well as in the southern half of the country in the 1970s and 1980s.

debreceninap.hu

OMSZ