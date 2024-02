Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny died in prison, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSSIN) announced on Friday.

“Navalny fell ill after a walk. The arriving doctors confirmed his death,” the statement said.

According to FSZIN, Navalny collapsed and died on February 16th in penal camp No. 3 in the Yamal-Nyenyec Autonomous District.

