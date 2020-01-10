Off-Season Overhaul for the Horse Carousel

The Horse Carousel is no doubt one of the most prestigious and iconic attractions, entertaining generations of young riders ever since the Amusement Park’s opening in 1960.

Made in Vienna in the late 19th century, the magnificent steeds are invaluable as heritage pieces of the applied arts and as sources of great fun and amusement; therefore they are given a thorough paint job in the winter off-season period to restore their original glory for next March.

Source: Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

Photos: Zsolt Czeglédi/MTI