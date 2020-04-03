Another Company Joined Debrecen’s Financial Support Fund

Mayor László Papp announced that a support fund with a 20-million-HUF starting amount has been launched in Debrecen to support families who found themselves in difficulty due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Several companies and private individuals joined the initiative. Business leaders of the Chinese community in Hungary also offered their help.

On the initiative of the FOUR DE Hungarian-Chinese economic development company in partnership with the City of Debrecen, several business leaders of the Chinese community decided to join the support fund initiated by Mayor Papp to express their solidarity in the situation of the epidemic. They discussed the issue with the city leaders, and offered 35 Lenovo tablets to assist disadvantaged pupils in conducting their studies from home. The donations will be delivered to the needy by Debrecen Charity Board in cooperation with Debrecen School District Centre.

Based on the excellent relations that came about before the epidemic, the Chinese community is open to mobilise their extensive business and social contacts in order to purchase both healthcare tools and special rapid tests and to quickly send them to Debrecen.

debrecen.hu

pixabay