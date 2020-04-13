16-year-old girl went missing

Debrecen police is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on 15 January 2020.

According to the available information, Mercédesz Csolity, 16-year-old girl left her home on Pákász Utca, Debrecen on 15 January 2020 and since then, she has not been seen by anyone.

Description:

Mercédesz Csolity is 170 cm tall, she has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a green winter coat and a pair of blue jeans.

Debrecen police asks if anyone has valuable information on the whereabouts of the missing girl, please call, 06-52/457-040, 06-80-555-111, 112 or 107.

 

Source: police.hu

