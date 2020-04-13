Spiritual Health Telephone Service Launched in Debrecen

With the cooperation of the city and the university, a spiritual health telephone service called „We are together” has been launched to provide spiritual assistance to citizens of Debrecen who are in need in these difficult times, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Details about the service were presented at a press release held by Mayor László Papp, Csaba Móré, Head Physician of the Adult Psychiatry Department, Kenézy Gyula University Hospital of the University of Debrecen and Csaba Papp, Director of the Basic Healthcare and Health Development Institute of Debrecen on 9 April 2020. The spiritual health service can be reached at the following telephone numbers: 06-52-517-622 and 06-52-517-644.

debrecen.hu

pixabay.com